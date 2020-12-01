Left Menu
Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week returns

The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week which is now in its 13th year, is an annual event organized by the Embassy of Sweden in India, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai in cooperation with leading Swedish businesses in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week which is now in its 13th year, is an annual event organized by the Embassy of Sweden in India, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai in cooperation with leading Swedish businesses in India. Like everything else in the new normal, this year it will take place entirely on a digital platform, according to an official release.

"The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week was instituted in the memory of Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel and celebrates his biggest contributions to the world - innovations, entrepreneurship and creativity. Innovations is also one of the absolute cornerstones of relations between our countries since the Innovation Partnership was announced in 2018. With the Nobel Memorial Week programme, we continue to build on and further strengthen a vibrant Indo-Swedish relationship in all areas of collaboration!" said Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India. Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2020 comprises some of the trademark events like the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz - quiz competition for college students, and the Nobel Lecture along with several new webinars, panel discussions, and workshops.

Launched in 2008, the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz (SINMQ), is one of India's most prestigious and eagerly awaited quiz contests for college students. This year it comes packaged in an all-new virtual and interactive avatar. Interested college students can register on www.swedeninindia.com and brush their quizzing skills till December 4, the release said. The Grand Finale will take place on Dec 9 with quiz master Raj Dam holding forth on Zoom. The first prize winner takes home a whopping amount of 1 Lakh INR (100 00 INR). There are several other prizes also to be won, including vouchers and hampers from Swedish companies and Sweden merchandise.

The Nobel Lecture this year focuses on the importance of encouraging girls and young women to study science. Titled SHE STEM! Women leading the way, the lecture series highlights the importance of women in science and will be followed by a panel discussion with women scientists and entrepreneurs from Sweden and India. "Sweden and India have an excellent collaboration under the MoU of Public Health. During Nobel Week 2020, a number of activities will take place which will take the cooperation to a next level. This includes the celebration of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre, the announcement of the winners of the Health Innovation Challenge, a panel discussion on Transformation of a Startup to a successful enterprise - Challenges that are hindering the Startups to grow in India and lastly, Sweden-India Health Talks on Infection Control and Oncology," the release said.

During the Week, CEO Forum - a virtual interaction between Swedish Trade Minister Anna Hallberg and the 200 plus Swedish companies. As the name implies, the event will be a two-way interaction where the Minister would give her outlook on global trade and investment scenario, and more specifically trends for Sweden and Swedish industry in the ongoing pandemic, the release added. (ANI)

