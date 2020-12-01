Satellite-controlled weapon used in killing of Iranian Nuclear Physicist

Tehran [Iran], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The weapon used in the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was satellite-controlled, Al-Alam TV reports citing an anonymous source. "The weapon used in the murder was Israeli-made and controlled with the use of a satellite," the source told the Iranian state-run TV network.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Fakhrizadeh was shot dead with a remote-controlled machine gun. Press TV reported on Monday, citing a knowledgeable source, that the weapon was marked by the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry. Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center, was attacked in the town of Absard in Iran's Tehran Province on Friday. He was gravely injured and died at a hospital.

Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the international community to condemn the act. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the killing would not go unanswered and that there would be a response "at the right time." Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that Iran had identified the mastermind behind the killing. Shamkhani said it was "a complex operation involving electronic equipment."

Shamkhani said that Iran had confirmed the role of the banned People's Mujahedin Organization and the Israeli spy agency Mossad in the killing. (ANI/Sputnik)