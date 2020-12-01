Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Moderna submits vaccine data to obtain emergency use authorisation

US biotech company Moderna said that it has submitted the results of its coronavirus vaccine trials to the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to obtain emergency use authorisation for the vaccine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:34 IST
COVID-19: Moderna submits vaccine data to obtain emergency use authorisation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US biotech company Moderna said that it has submitted the results of its coronavirus vaccine trials to the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to obtain emergency use authorisation for the vaccine. "Moderna's data for the emergency use authorisation request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the US FDA," Moderna tweeted on Monday.

Moderna said that its vaccine efficacy was 94.1 percent and reached 100 percent in severe COVID-19 cases. It has also said the vaccine is generally well tolerated and devoid of serious safety concerns. As things stand, at least three promising vaccine candidates are expected to receive emergency use authorization from US health authorities in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Moderna announced that it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after the final results from a late-stage study indicated its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.1 per cent effective. According to an official statement by the company, the primary efficacy analysis of the "Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis. The data analysis indicates a vaccine efficacy of 94.1 per cent."

Reacting to the announcement made by Moderna, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany credited the latest development to "Trump's ingenuity at work." "President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed has been an astounding success, delivering multiple vaccines in RECORD time. Today's announcement that Moderna will apply for an EUA after its vaccine demonstrated 94 per cent efficacy is yet another example of Trump ingenuity at work!" said Press Secretary.

According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, there are 13,511,194 COVID-19 cases and 267,792 deaths in the US alone. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....

Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

In view of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu Delhi-Haryana and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests. Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020