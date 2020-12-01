Japan's COVID-19 cases top 150,000

Tokyo [Japan], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,463 to reach 150,464 as of Tuesday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 2,189, with 24 new fatalities announced Tuesday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The health ministry also said there are currently 472 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units. (ANI/Xinhua)