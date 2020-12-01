Left Menu
'In the memory of the man of pleasure': Alcoholic drink named after Pak founder Jinnah

In a scoff at Pakistan Founding Father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an alcoholic drink seems to have been named after him suggesting that he had "enjoyed" activities that are forbidden in Islam like pool billiards, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch, whiskey and gin.

A Twitter user posted photos of a bottle of Gin named 'Ginnah' after Jinnah.. Image Credit: ANI

In a scoff at Pakistan Founding Father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an alcoholic drink seems to have been named after him suggesting that he had "enjoyed" activities that are forbidden in Islam like pool billiards, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch, whiskey and gin. A Twitter user posted photos of a bottle of gin named 'Ginnah' after Jinnah. The label on the bottle reads, "In the memory of the man of pleasure who he was: Ginnah".

ANI could not confirm the veracity of the bottle. However, several Twitter users have been posting about it with '#Ginnah'. Mohammed Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi, now in Pakistan, but then part of British-controlled India. He campaigned for an independent Pakistan and became its first leader. He is known there as 'Quaid-I Azam' or 'Great Leader' in Pakistan.

"Mohammed Ali Jinnah was the founder of Pakistan that came into being in 1947 as a secular state," the back label of the bottle read. In an apparent reference to Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, a Pakistani four-star general, who had deposed then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1977 coup d'etat, the label of the bottle read that the "country was pushed over the cliff by a military dictator aided by supported in Washington DC and converted into a troubled place where he and some of the religious clergy pursued their sinister designs".

"MA Jinnah would never approve of that for he much enjoyed pool billiard, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch whiskey and gin," the label further quipped. Intoxicants and betting are considered as 'haram' or forbidden in Islam.

Haram is an Arabic term meaning "forbidden". Acts that are haram are prohibited in the religious texts of the Quran and the Sunnah. If something is considered haram, it remains prohibited no matter how good the intention is, or how honourable the purpose is. Pakistani Twitter users took to social media to react on the matter.

"Needs to be made the national drink #Ginnah," a user quipped. "Damn! We have gin named after our founding father," another tweeted. (ANI)

