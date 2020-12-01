Left Menu
There is growing concern in other countries regarding farmers' protests, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the central government's decision to invite farmer unions for talks was a "step in the right direction", but added that it was taken too late.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the central government's decision to invite farmer unions for talks was a "step in the right direction", but added that it was taken too late. "Centre's invitation to farmer unions for talks is a step in the right direction but taken too late. There is a growing concern not only in the country but in other countries as well, where a sizable number of Persons of Indian Origin live, regarding protest of farmers in India," tweeted Gehlot.

The Rajasthan CM also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter. "PM Modi ji must take the lead to resolve this impasse. Farmers' genuine demands must be met," Gehlot tweeted.

Meanwhile shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protests in India, Gehlot remarked that there was a growing concern regarding the issue among foreign countries. On Monday (local time), Trudeau said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest, while speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

"I would be remiss if I didn't start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends," Trudeau said. India reacted sharply to the "ill-informed" comments by Trudeau and said the remarks are "unwarranted" especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes. Srivastava's remarks come after Trudeau expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same. Farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against the recently passed agriculture laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

