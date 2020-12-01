Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris names Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

Tina Flournoy, who is currently serving as chief of staff to former US President Bill Clinton, has been chosen to be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief of staff, according to a source.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:40 IST
Kamala Harris names Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

Tina Flournoy, who is currently serving as chief of staff to former US President Bill Clinton, has been chosen to be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief of staff, according to a source. Flournoy will join at least two other women of colour holding senior roles in Harris' office - Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson for the vice-president-elect, and Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications director, reported CNN.

Before her current role with Clinton, Flournoy served as an assistant to Clinton for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers, a union representing 1.7 million members, according to her Georgetown Univerity biography. She led the group's work in areas including its political, mobilization, and human rights and community outreach departments. According to CNN, Flournoy has served in several roles in the Democratic Party, including senior adviser to then-Democratic National Convention Chairman Howard Dean in 2005. She was the traveling chief of staff to 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Joseph Lieberman, finance director for then-Vice President Al Gore's 2000 presidential campaign and deputy campaign manager in the 1992 Clinton and Gore Presidential Transition Office and in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Last month, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed an all-female White House communications team, choosing former Barack Obama administration's State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary, informed Biden-Harris's transition team made the announcement. Biden was projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...

Debit card issuances jump 12 pc, credit cards 4 pc in Sept-quarter: Report

Debit card issuances in the country grew 12 per cent to 865.43 million and credit cards inched up 4 per cent to 58.69 million on an annualised basis in the September quarter, a report said on Tuesday. While debit card issuance has been on...

Motor racing-Carey says F1 can be a 'force for good' on human rights

Formula One boss Chase Carey countered questions about his sports record on human rights on Tuesday by saying it represented a force for good. Mercedes seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton last week urged Formula One to do more, saying...

France aiming for broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign in spring - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.A first vaccinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020