Left Menu
Development News Edition

Things are not good for Imran Khan's PTI govt, says former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running government affairs, stating that such assertions were made only when things are not all good.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:53 IST
Things are not good for Imran Khan's PTI govt, says former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running government affairs, stating that such assertions were made only when things are not all good. He also challenged Khan for denying National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition, and said that an elected PM should always think about making such claims, reported Dawn.

During a press conference, Abbasi said: "How can you [PM Imran] say that you would not give any NRO [to opposition parties]... Does it suit a politician or an elected prime minister? NRO is offered by dictators to secure and strengthen their grounds. Unfortunately, such claims indicate how mature our national leadership is. This is the leadership which wants to believe that it's not under [military pressure]. The claim itself suggests all is not good." Abbasi further said that the people who had voted for the Prime Minister's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 had now turned away from the party, which had badly disappointed every segment of the society.

He added that every area of the economy was on the verge of total collapse, from wage earners to industrialists, along with the services sector and agriculture. "This situation is worsening and if it's not controlled or contained, it would become more disastrous than coronavirus," Dawn quoted Abbasi.

The former PM also said that the opposition alliance under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would bring some change as it would leave no other option other than fresh elections."They [PTI government] are suffering every day and each passing day is increasing their problems. The economy has collapsed. The foreign policy is meeting failures and the slogan of accountability has turned out to be nothing but a bundle of lies. So there's an anti-government storm which keeps things moving against the government," he said. The PDM held their fifth power show on Monday despite Imran Khan-led government's desperate attempts to obstruct it.

The PDM has held four similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Portugal Tech Summit to be held from Dec 7-9

The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Tuesday. The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII announc...

Airbnb aims for $35 bln valuation in long-awaited IPO

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to 34.8 billion in its initial public offering IPO, in what would cap a stunning recovery in its fortunes after the U.S. home rental firms business was heavily damaged by the COV...

Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future

President Donald Trump has raised roughly USD 170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an electi...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity slows; COVID-19 resurgence hits workers

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in nearly 17 years, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation kept workers at home and factories temporarily shut down to sanitize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020