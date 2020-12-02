Israel's Gantz says his party to vote for dissolving Parliament
Benny Gantz, the Israeli defense minister and leader of a ruling coalition party, Blue and White, said on Tuesday that tomorrow his party would vote in favour of dissolving the country's parliament over inability to pass a budget.ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:33 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Benny Gantz, the Israeli defense minister and leader of a ruling coalition party, Blue and White, said on Tuesday that tomorrow his party would vote in favour of dissolving the country's parliament over inability to pass a budget. On Wednesday, the Israeli legislature will vote on a dissolution bill proposed by lawmaker Yair Lapid.
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his ruling Likud party would vote to keep the present parliament. Per the country's law, if a new parliament is unable to agree on a budget within its first 100 days it has to be dissolved and a new election called. Israel's parliament originally faced the deadline in August but voted to extend it. "Tomorrow, Blue and White will vote in favour of the bill to dissolve the parliament," Gantz said in a speech broadcast by the parliament, calling on Netanyahu to pass a budget.
The Wednesday vote is a preliminary one, requiring two more readings for the bill to be voted into law. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Benny Gantz
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Gantz
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem - statement
Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria
Syria says Israeli air strike kills three; Israel says targeted Iranian-Syrian forces
Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says
Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks