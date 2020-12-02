Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 851 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 68,020

Malaysia reported 851 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 68,020.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST
Malaysia reports 851 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 68,020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 851 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 68,020. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that four of the new cases are imported and 847 are local transmissions.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 365. Another 658 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 56,969, or 83.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,686 active cases, 122 are being held in intensive care units and 47 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Abdullahs' house in Jammu built on encroached land, NC headquarters legalised under Roshni Act: JK administration list

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Construction of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring centre has begun - Turkey

Construction work has started on a joint Turkish-Russian centre to monitor a ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. He said the centre, being built following the worst ...

UP CM becoming active in other states sensing people's disenchantment with BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party SP president Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, saying he has become active in other states sensing peoples disenchantment with the BJP. This is perhaps the first time ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Iran outlines budget, promises less reliance on oil amid U.S. sanctions

Irans government presented a draft state budget of about 33.7 billion to parliament on Wednesday, promising less reliance on oil revenues and higher growth despite U.S. sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republics economy, Iranian med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020