Jaishankar, Oman Foreign Minister review cooperation in key areas of strategic partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi in which the two leaders reviewed cooperation in key areas of India-Oman strategic partnership including defence and security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:47 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The ministers held extensive discussions on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

An External Affairs Ministry release said that the two ministers exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and agreed to maintain close cooperation in multilateral fora. "EAM and Oman FM reviewed cooperation in key areas of India-Oman strategic partnership viz. defence and security, economic cooperation, capacity building and training, consular issues and people-to-people ties," the release said.

The ministers noted the huge potential for expanding economic partnership given the strong complementarities between the two economies. "They emphasized the importance of health and food security in the coming times and the ability of the partnership of both countries to address them," the release said.

Jaishankar conveyed greetings on the occasion of 50th National Day of Oman's modern renaissance. He thanked Oman Foreign Minister and Government of Oman for support to the Indian community and "excellent cooperation" during COVID-19.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to address the ongoing challenges emanating from the pandemic. The External Affairs Minister appreciated Oman's gesture of establishing Oman-India Friendship Association. (ANI)

