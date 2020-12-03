Left Menu
Former Pak PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76

Former Pakistan PM Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. (Photo Credit: Jam Kamal Khan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died on Wednesday at a hospital in Rawalpindi. He was 76. According to media reports, he had been put on a ventilator in the critical care unit for the past few days. He was shifted to an Army hospital in Rawalpindi after suffering a heart attack, Dwan reported.

Jamali served as the prime minister from November 2002 until June 2004. Prime Minister Imran Khan extended condolences to his family Zafarullah Khan. "Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family," Imran Khan tweeted.

Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak also expressed grief over the demise to the former prime minister. "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," Pervez Khattak tweeted.

Jamali was the only elected Baloch prime minister and had served under the military reign of General Pervez Musharraf. But following his resignation in 2004, he was replaced by Shaukat Aziz. (ANI)

