Left Menu
Development News Edition

India slams Pak for violating UN resolution, brings up Kartarpur Sahib management issue

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for violating the resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year and arbitrarily transferring the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from the Sikh Community body to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:50 IST
India slams Pak for violating UN resolution, brings up Kartarpur Sahib management issue
First Secretary Ashish Sharma speaking on 'Culture of Peace' at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for violating the resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year and arbitrarily transferring the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from the Sikh Community body to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body. Speaking at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, First Secretary Ashish Sharma said, "Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly."

"Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body," he said. Pakistan in November this year had unilaterally transferred the management and maintenance of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

In response, India had summoned Charge d' Affaires (CDA) of Pakistan High Commission and lodged its strong protest over Islamabad's unilateral decision to transfer of management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at a briefing that Pakistan was told that the decision was "highly condemnable" and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Further slamming Pakistan, First Secretary Sharma on Wednesday said that "If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond." "Till then we will only be a mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...

ILO director-general to participate in debate on future of work

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will be discussing the future of work at an event organized by a new open forum platform hosted by the Graduate Institute in Geneva.The Thinking Ahead on Society Change TASC Platform brings together policym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020