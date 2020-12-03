Left Menu
Egypt's COVID-19 daily infections exceed 400 for first time in 4 months

Egypt confirmed on Wednesday late night 421 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 116,724, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Egypt confirmed on Wednesday late night 421 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 116,724, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry. It is the first time in over four months for Egypt's coronavirus daily cases to exceed 400, since the country reported 401 cases on July 30.

Meanwhile, 28 patients died in Egypt from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the country to 6,694, while 133 others completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 102,949, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement. Total Covid-19 recoveries have currently declined to about 88.2 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country after they revolved around 94 percent in the first week of October.

