Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former judge Arshad Malik, who convicted Nawaz Sharif in 2018, dies of COVID-19

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik has passed away in Islamabad after contracting COVID-19, his family informed on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:59 IST
Former judge Arshad Malik, who convicted Nawaz Sharif in 2018, dies of COVID-19
Former Accountability Judge Arshad Malik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik has passed away in Islamabad after contracting COVID-19, his family informed on Friday. The news of Malik's demise was confirmed by his brother-in-law Waheed Javed. Javed said that Malik's condition was critical for the past two days and he had been placed on the ventilator, reported Dawn.

Javed further added that the former judge was under treatment at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. Malik was noted for convicting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in December 2018, sentencing him to seven years in jail.

Last year, Sharif's daughter Maryam, along with two senior PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had released a video purportedly showing judge Malik claiming that there was a lack of evidence against Sharif in the Al-Azizia case. Malik denied allegations and asserted that Maryam tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial. He said that Sharif's party was trying to defame him and termed the video was "fake and fallacious", Geo News reported.

In July 2019, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday asked the law ministry to remove Accountability Judge Arshad Malik from his post, days after his video got leaked in which he admits that he was "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict Sharif. After a year-long inquiry, the Lahore High Court (LHC) administration committee had removed Malik from service on charges of misconduct relating to the video scandal, reported Dawn.

Malik is survived by two sons and two daughters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

RBI's external trade facilitation measures to encourage exports: FIEO

External trade facilitation measures announced by the RBI will provide a big support to exports, industry body FIEO said on Friday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said removal of monetary ceil...

Maha gets 10 new conservation reserves, one sanctuary

The state Wildlife Board on Friday accepted suggestions to declare eight areas in western Maharashtra and two in Vidarbha as conservation reserves and upgrade Kanhalgaon in Chandrapur to the level of a sanctuary, a decision state environmen...

Guj: 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 1,627 recoveries

Gujarat recorded 1,510 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday evening. The states caseload thus went up to 2,15,819 and death toll to 4,049.The number of recovered patients increa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020