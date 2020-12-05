Trump orders repositioning nearly all US troops out of Somalia

US President Donald Trump has ordered moving almost all US troops out of Somalia, the Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement. "The President of the United States has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States Africa Command to reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021," the DOD said in a statement on Friday.

"While a change in force posture, this action is not a change in U.S. policy. We will continue to degrade violent extremist organizations that could threaten our homeland while ensuring we maintain our strategic advantage in great power competition," the statement said. The Defense Department said some troops may be reassigned to other regions outside of East Africa.

"However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia," the statement added. It said that the US will retain the capability to conduct targeted counterterrorism operations in Somalia, and collect early warnings and indicators regarding threats to the homeland.

This development is among the series of actions taken by the Trump administration, setting a tone for the US President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming term. (ANI)