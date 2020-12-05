S Korea reports 583 more COVID-19 cases, 36,915 in total

Seoul [South Korea], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 583 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 36,915. The daily caseload fell below 600 after recording 629 on the previous day, but it has hovered above 300 since Nov. 19 except for Nov. 23.

The daily number of confirmed cases grew in triple digits for 28 straight days since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 231 were Seoul residents and 150 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Twenty-four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,676.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 540. The total fatality rate stood at 1.46 percent. A total of 306 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 28,917. The total recovery rate was 78.34 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.18 million people, among whom 3,077,314 tested negative for the virus and 66,267 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)