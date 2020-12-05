Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:10 IST
Russia registers new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the federal response center said on Saturday. The previous record of 28,145 new cases was reported on December 3.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,782 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,867 (20.4 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,431,731. Moscow has confirmed a record 7,993 new coronavirus cases over the preceding 24 hours, up from 6,868 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,726 cases, up from 3,694 the day before, and Moscow region with 1,246 new cases, up from 1,223 the day before. The response center also reported 508 coronavirus-related fatalities, a decrease from the 569 deaths reported the day before. Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 42,684.

In total, 27,644 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, a slight fall from the 28,901 the day before, bringing the total to 1,916,396. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Russian President Putin not planning meeting on COVID-19 with Moscow mayor: Kremlin

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Police inspector suspended after woman SPO alleges rape

An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector posted in the Crime Branch has been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman special police officer SPO, a senior police official said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said in...

Maha forms five-lawyer panel for coordination on Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five lawyers in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court regarding lifting of interim stay on the Maratha quota. State PWD Mi...

Soccer-Robben comeback on hold until next year

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robbens comeback has been delayed until next year as the 36-year-old continues to battle with injury, but he is still hoping to play this season. Robbens much anticipated return to his home town club F...

Seven held under anti-conversion law in UP

Seven people were arrested under Uttar Pradeshs new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a Hindu girl from her home in Sitapur district, police said on Saturday. The main accused, whose brother and brother-in-law are among those arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020