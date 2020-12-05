5.3-magnitude quake hits Turkey's Gazipasa

Gazipasa [Turkey], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 49 km SW of Gazipasa, Turkey at 1244 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 82.05 km, was initially determined to be at 36.0149 degrees north latitude and 31.8612 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)