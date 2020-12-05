Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan kills 3 police officers

A car bomb explosion targeting a police checkpoint in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three law enforcement officers and injured seven more on Saturday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told reporters.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:26 IST
Car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan kills 3 police officers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A car bomb explosion targeting a police checkpoint in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three law enforcement officers and injured seven more on Saturday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told reporters.

"A car bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in southern Kandahar province. Three policemen were killed and seven others injured after a car bomb blast near the police checkpoint in the central area of Arghistan district," Barakzai said.

The police spokesman specified that the blast hit the district's central Sipanzo area. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across Durand Line: India at UN

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,17,333; 15 deaths take toll to 4,064: state health department.

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,17,333 15 deaths take toll to 4,064 state health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020