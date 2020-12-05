Left Menu
22 detained during anti-security law protests in Paris

Paris [France], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik) French police have detained 22 people during the protests against the new security legislation in Paris on Saturday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:00 IST
22 detained during anti-security law protests in Paris
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Thank you to all the law enforcement forces mobilized today, facing very violent individuals at times. Twenty-two arrests have already been conducted amid the demonstration in Paris," Darmanin said on Twitter. A similar protest in Paris last Saturday grew into massive unrest and resulted in multiple arrests.

People took to the streets in Paris and other French cities against a draft security law whose Article 24 entails one-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros ($54,000) for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm. (ANI/Sputnik)

