MQM worker Shahid Kaleem extrajudicially killed by Paramilitary Rangers in Karachi

Another Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker Shahid Kaleem, who was arrested on December 9, 2016, by Paramilitary Rangers and personnel of security forces from his home in Liaqatabad area, was killed extrajudicially in Karachi.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:37 IST
MQM founder Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Another Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker Shahid Kaleem, who was arrested on December 9, 2016, by Paramilitary Rangers and personnel of security forces from his home in Liaqatabad area, was killed extrajudicially in Karachi. Kaleem was enforcebly disappeared since 2016. His wife rushed to the local police station, Rangers headquarter and offices of agencies but they denied the arrest of Shahid Kaleem. His wife lodged a petition for his enforced disappearance but the court did not give her justice. During the last 4 years, Shahid Kaleem was not presented before any court of law. On December 6, his mutilated body was found from Surjani Town area of Karachi.

The wife of Shahid Kaleem has informed the media that her husband was not involved in any crime, nor any case was registered against him, neither had he had any animosity against anybody. While speaking to the media, she said her husband, who was a member of MQM, was arrested by agencies and they tortured and killed him. She said her husband's body was mutilated, his whole body was black due to electric shocks and there was a hole in his head. Shahid Kaleem was 35-years-old and had a 13 years old daughter.

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has condemned the callous killing of MQM member Shahid Kaleem. He said that Kaleem was arrested four years ago by the deep state and on December 6 his mutilated body was found. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Hussain appealed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take immediate action against this brutal killing of Kaleem. Besides, MQM Convener Tariq Jawaid and members of the Central Coordination Committee condemned the extrajudicial killing of Shahid Kaleem. In their joint statement, they said that the brutal killing of Shahid Kaleem is a part of the ongoing genocide of the Mohajir nation.

They said that thousands of MQM members and Mohajirs were killed by Paramilitary Rangers and agencies during ongoing state operations, thousands are still enforcedly disappeared, and missing workers are being killed one by one by the deep state. MQM Coordination Committee has appealed to the UN and human rights organisations to raise their voice against these killings. (ANI)

