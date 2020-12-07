Russia records 28,142 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 28,142 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 29,039 the day before, bringing the total to 2,488,912, the Federal Response Centre said on Monday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 28,142 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,789 (20.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said, adding that the case count has reached 2,488,912.

Moscow has confirmed 7,279 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,512 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St Petersburg with 3,741 cases, down from 3,753 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,315 new cases, up from 1,295 the day before. The response centre reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, down from 457 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 43,597.

As many as 18,850 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 21,342 the day before, bringing the total to 1,956,588. (ANI/Sputnik)

