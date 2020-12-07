Nepal reports 1,614 new Covid-19 fatalities

Left Menu
Nepal on Monday recorded 20 Covid-19 related deaths, as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,614.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Monday recorded 20 Covid-19 related deaths, as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,614. The country recorded 1,014 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of positive cases has surged to 241,995 with 12,948 active cases, Kathmandu Post reported. Citing the Ministry of Health and Population, Kathmandu Post reported that 823 people from Bagmati Province died from Covid-19 including 214 from Lumbini Province, 200 from Province 2, 199 from Province 1, 110 from Gandaki Province, 44 from Sudurpaschim Province, and 24 from Karnali Province died from the virus so far.

In the last 24 hours, 76 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Province 1, including 26 cases in Province 2, and 524 cases in Bagmati Province, 83 cases in Gandaki, 176 cases in Lumbini, 31 cases in Karnali, and 98 cases in Sudurpaschim province.According to the officials, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Kaski have reported more than 500 coronavirus active cases. Nepal on Sunday reported 17 Covid-19 related deaths with 1,096 new positive cases, Kathmandu Post reported. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

