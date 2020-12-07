Left Menu
Around 2,000 Moscow residents get vaccinated against Covid-19, says Mayor

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:57 IST
Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The first vaccination centers were opened in the Russian capital late last week, Sputnik reported. "Around 2,000 people got vaccinated this weekend," Sobyanin told the presidium of the Russian government's coronavirus response centre.

"We have checked the entire system, warehouse operation, cold chain delivery to vaccination centres, vaccine storage in vaccination centres, defrost technology, vaccination. I believe that the system is ready for more large-scale vaccination," Sobyanin added. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia has reached 2,466,961, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday. (ANI)

