Around 2,000 Moscow residents get vaccinated against Covid-19, says Mayor

Around 2,000 Moscow residents got vaccinated against the coronavirus this weekend, Sputnik quoted Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow on Monday. The healthcare system is prepared for mass vaccination, Mayor said.

The first vaccination centers were opened in the Russian capital late last week, Sputnik reported. "Around 2,000 people got vaccinated this weekend," Sobyanin told the presidium of the Russian government's coronavirus response centre.

"We have checked the entire system, warehouse operation, cold chain delivery to vaccination centres, vaccine storage in vaccination centres, defrost technology, vaccination. I believe that the system is ready for more large-scale vaccination," Sobyanin added. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Russia has reached 2,466,961, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday. (ANI)