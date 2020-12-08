Lahore, Karachi among world's five most polluted cities

Karachi and Lahore were listed among the top five cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to the data from IQAir on Monday. While Lahore ranked fifth on the list, Karachi was one place above at number four, behind Bangladesh's Dhaka and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, reported Geo News.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 216, considered "very unhealthy". Lahore's air quality reported an "unhealthy" 200.

According to Geo News, last month, to reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles. PDMA had arrested 478 people who violated the guidelines issued by the provincial government to protect the environment, according to a report by the authority from November 22. (ANI)