Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the country's health authorities said in a statement.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 08-12-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dublin [Ireland], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the country's health authorities said in a statement.

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded, with the country's death toll from the disease standing at 2,099, said the statement.

As of Monday afternoon, 223 patients of the disease are hospitalised, 28 of them in intensive care units, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

