Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid as prime minister

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday re-appointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as prime minister.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:22 IST
Kuwait emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid as prime minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday re-appointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as prime minister. The move comes two days after Sheikh Sabah submitted his government's resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls, Arab News reported.

The country's ruler accepted the premier's resignation before reassigning him to form the upcoming government. Sheikh Nawaf who took over the leadership of the Gulf state in September after the death of his brother, also asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet.

The new cabinet would have to be approved by the Emir, according to a decree carried on state media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission

RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission HPSSC here on Tuesday. The chairman of the commission, Brigadier Satish Kumar Sharma, administered him oath of office and secrecy. Verma, a former engi...

Veteran British eco-activist "Swampy" blocks high-speed rail project

Dozens of police and security guards launched an operation on Tuesday to remove a veteran British eco-activist from a shaky bamboo tower built to delay construction on a planned multi-billion pound high-speed train line.Protesters erected t...

BRIEF-Halix Signs Deal With Astrazeneca For Commercial Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Halix B.V. DGAP-NEWS HALIX B.V. HALIX SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE HALIX B.V. - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA AB FOR LARGE-SCALE COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE OF AZD1222 HA...

Onus of making country Aatmanirbhar lies with industry, govt can pitch in as facilitator: Pawan Goenka

The onus of making the country self reliant in manufacturing lies with the industry and not with the government which can at best act as a facilitator, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday. Speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020