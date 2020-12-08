Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, appreciates update on peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Tuesday during which they discussed bilateral development cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:40 IST
Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, appreciates update on peace process
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Tuesday during which they discussed bilateral development cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he appreciated the update on the ongoing Afghan peace process.

"Glad to converse with FM @MHaneefAtmar of Afghanistan. Appreciated the update on the peace process. Discussed our bilateral development cooperation. Agreed to remain in close touch," Atmar tweeted. The talks come days after the Afghan government and the Taliban announced that they have agreed on the framework rules for peace talks after more than two months of discussions, allowing negotiations on ending a nearly 20-year civil war to finally begin.

The peace process, hosted by Qatar, is playing out against a backdrop of heavy violence on the ground in Afghanistan and an accelerated withdrawal of US troops. The three-page framework agreement for the talks was announced on Twitter by negotiators from both sides almost simultaneously on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the ...

Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez discharged from hospital

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020