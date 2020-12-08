Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, appreciates update on peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Tuesday during which they discussed bilateral development cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he appreciated the update on the ongoing Afghan peace process.

"Glad to converse with FM @MHaneefAtmar of Afghanistan. Appreciated the update on the peace process. Discussed our bilateral development cooperation. Agreed to remain in close touch," Atmar tweeted. The talks come days after the Afghan government and the Taliban announced that they have agreed on the framework rules for peace talks after more than two months of discussions, allowing negotiations on ending a nearly 20-year civil war to finally begin.

The peace process, hosted by Qatar, is playing out against a backdrop of heavy violence on the ground in Afghanistan and an accelerated withdrawal of US troops. The three-page framework agreement for the talks was announced on Twitter by negotiators from both sides almost simultaneously on Wednesday. (ANI)