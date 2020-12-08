Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 481,945, death toll reaches 6,906

Bangladesh reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 481,945 and death toll at 6,906, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:59 IST
Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 481,945, death toll reaches 6,906
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 481,945 and death toll at 6,906, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 17,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 401,194 including 2,571 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 83.24 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020