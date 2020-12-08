Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 with 3,040 fatalities

Britain has recorded the highest number of weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 with 3,040 fatalities in a week, figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:23 IST
UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 with 3,040 fatalities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has recorded the highest number of weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 with 3,040 fatalities in a week, figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Tuesday. The latest data from the ONS showed that a total of 3,040 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 27 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, marking the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since the week ending May 15.

The figures came as a 90-year-old woman became the first person in Britain to receive the approved coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. England is currently under a new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions that replaced the month-long national lockdown in England ending on December 2.

Under the new system, shops are allowed to re-open across England, giving a Christmas bonanza to the struggling retail sector, but all bars and restaurants in the toughest Tier Three areas remain closed. The system put about 98 per cent of England into the highest Tier Two and Three. Another 14,718 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,737,960, according to official figures released Monday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 189 to 61,434, the data showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020