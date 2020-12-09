Left Menu
Another 13,713 people in France have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to over 2.3 million, according to official figures released Tuesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:19 IST
France reports 13,713 new Covid-19 infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 13,713 people in France have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to over 2.3 million, according to official figures released Tuesday. The new count was the highest tally in six days, and well above the target of 5,000 daily cases the government has set as condition to lift the lockdown next week.

The country's total coronavirus-related deaths stood at 56,352, after 831 patients in hospitals and nursing homes had succumbed to the virus, the data showed. Some 25,914 patients were hospitalized, of whom 3,088 are in intensive care units, down by 451 and 110 respectively.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine. According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 26, there were 213 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 49 of them were in clinical trials. (ANI/Xinhua)

