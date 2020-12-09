Left Menu
Development News Edition

World COVID-19 caseload breaches 68 million mark

The world coronavirus caseload has breached the 68 million cases mark and fatalities from the pathogen surge beyond the 1.55 million deaths worldwide, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

ANI | Baltimore | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:01 IST
World COVID-19 caseload breaches 68 million mark
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The world coronavirus caseload has breached the 68 million cases mark and fatalities from the pathogen surge beyond the 1.55 million deaths worldwide, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). As of Wednesday at 7:56 am IST, the global caseload stands at 68,161,156 while the number of fatalities stands at 1,555,138, as reported by the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU.

The live dashboard reported that as many as 43,899,717 patients have recovered from the disease worldwide with India maintaining its top spot of recording the highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world with over 9,178,946 patients recovering from the virus across the country. The US continues to be the worst-affected country from the pathogen with its caseload breaching the 15 million cases mark. As of now, the tally stands at 15,161,807. The US also has the highest death toll from the virus with 286,189 succumbing to the virus across the US. As many as 5,786,915 patients have recovered from the Wuhan-originated pathogen.

India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected country from the pandemic respectively reporting 9,703,770 cases and 6,674,999 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the United States with 178,159 fatalities, according to the dashboard. Russia has reported over 2,492,713 cases and 43,674 deaths and on the other hand, France has a total of 2,363,196 and 56,453 succumbing to the coronavirus.

Italy and the UK both have reported 1.75 million cases and 61,240 deaths and 62,130 fatalities respectively, the dashboard reported further. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the first vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the country. On December 2, the UK became the first country in the world to authorise the use of Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency purposes, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines.

According to The New York Times, the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech provides "strong protection" against Covid-19 within about 10 days of the first dose, according to documents published on Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration before a meeting of its vaccine advisory group. The World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, this year. (ANI)

Also Read: Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020