Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums

Premier League on Tuesday welcomed the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on the return of fans into the stadiums.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:19 IST
Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums
Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums (Photo/ Premier League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Tuesday welcomed the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on the return of fans into the stadiums. "Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Minister's announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers," Premier League said in a statement.

Announcing the latest set of measures designed to combat the spread of coronavirus on Monday, the British Prime Minister said that the four-week national lockdown in England will end on December 2 and will be replaced by a new three-tiered system, Goal.com had reported. The number of fans that will be allowed in the stands will depend on what tier a club's stadium is situated in.

According to Goal.com, stadiums in areas placed in tier 1 will be allowed the entry of 4,000 fans, sitting while maintaining social distancing, or half of their maximum capacity, whichever is fewer. Stadiums in areas situated in tier 2 can hold matches in the presence of 2,000 socially distanced fans or half of their maximum capacity, whichever is fewer. However, the venues in areas placed in tier 3 will continue to hold matches behind closed doors.

Premier League said their ambition remains to work with the government to "increase attendance to more substantial levels". "Our ambition remains to work with the Government to increase attendance to more substantial levels. Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss," the statement read.

"Our priority continues to be the agreement of a roadmap, with DCMS and the Sports Technology and Innovation Group, for pilot events that can help our clubs quickly scale up to larger capacities in line with the Sports Ground Safety Authority's COVID-secure guidelines and beyond," it added. The statement further stated that Premier League clubs have a proven track record of "achieving high-biosecurity standards" and they believe they can play a "significant role" in the government's rapid turnaround testing initiative.

"We look forward to working with Government on their next steps," the statement concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...

V-Trans Announces the Starting of Its Operations to SAARC Countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to S...

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 - source

David Dinkins, who served as New York Citys first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died at 93 on Monday, a source told Reuters.Dinkins was born in 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey. He attended Howard University and Brooklyn Law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020