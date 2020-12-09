Australian Police arrests 18-year-old over terrorism-related offences

Sydney [Australia], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Australian Federal Police said on Wednesday that it had arrested an 18-year-old man in the southern city of Albury in the New South Wales (NSW) state over terrorism-related offences. The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) launched an investigation into the man back in August after investigators became aware of his numerous posts on social networks that contained an extreme right-wing ideology pointing to potential criminal activity.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested earlier this morning (Wednesday, 9 December 2020) and is due to be charged with a range of criminal counter-terrorism-related offences," the police said in a press release. According to the police, the arrest was made on Wednesday, as investigators were concerned over "the escalating content of some of the man's communications, which allegedly indicated his willingness to commit a violent and criminal act."

The man is set to appear before the Albury Local Court later on Wednesday and will be charged with urging violence against members or groups, with the maximum penalty of a seven-year prison term, as well as with advocating terrorism, envisaging up to five years of imprisonment. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Australian girl proves a valuable fish friend in shark rescue; Pakistan's lonely elephant serenaded one last time at farewell party and more