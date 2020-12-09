Desperate Pakistan government floods venue of PDM's December 13 rally

In a "failed effort" to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- an 11-party alliance -- from holding the sixth rally on December 13, the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has flooded the Minar-i-Pakistan lawns. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led administration has enforced 'smart lockdown' in 45 areas of Lahore, including areas close to the rally's venue.

The government has not given permission to PDM to hold the rally. In the past months, Khan stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of PDM along with thousands of people who criticised the government.

"The PTI government released water at Minar-i-Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday. When we learnt about it we rushed there and stopped further watering (by the administration)," Dawn quoted Bilal Yasin, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Mohni Road as saying. Speaking on the release of water at the venue, Dawn quoted PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as saying in a tweet: "This action reflects the fear of Taabedar Khan (obedient Khan) that his government is being sent packing. The Lahore rally will be held and the government be sent home too."

Earlier, before the Multan rally, the police had filed a case against the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers for breaking through security barriers set up by the Imran Khan government for forcibly storming into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh. Besides, the police also filed a case against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the Multan rally.

PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani and several opposition leaders were arrested on Sunday ahead of the PDM rally in Multan. Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)