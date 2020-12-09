Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2 million UK families likely to plunge into poverty amid COVID-19 crisis

Over one million UK families comprising 2.4 million people experienced destitution in 2019, but the number is expected to double, as the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged the United Kingdom's economy into its deepest recession since recording began, a study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) revealed on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST
Over 2 million UK families likely to plunge into poverty amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Over one million UK families comprising 2.4 million people experienced destitution in 2019, but the number is expected to double, as the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged the United Kingdom's economy into its deepest recession since recording began, a study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) revealed on Wednesday. "This study, the third in the Destitution in the UK series, reveals that even before the COVID-19 outbreak destitution was rapidly growing in scale and intensity. Since 2017 many more households, including families with children, have been pushed to the brink," the JRF's research said.

The foundation defines destitution as when a household cannot afford two or more of the essentials we all need to live, like shelter, food, heating and clothing. According to the report, of the 2.4 million people that experienced destitution at any point during 2019, around 550,000 were children. It also found that one in five destitute people are homeless or suffer from drug and alcohol problems, while some 54 per cent have a chronic health problem or disability.

"I'm appalled, I'm ashamed and I'm angry. Nearly 2.5 million people experienced destitution in 2019. That's more than a 50 per cent increase since 2017. More than half a million children are growing up with the experience of destitution," JRF director Helen Barnard said in a video published on Twitter in which she called for improving social security, building more social homes and creating better paid, more secure jobs. The study said although destitution has risen sharply across the UK, the highest levels are in northern cities and towns. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic countrys justice minister said on Wednesday.Presently, all...

Italy lower house gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys lower house of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11.Las...

Attempts to show black flags to Nadda in city

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters Wednesday attempted to show black flags to BJP national president J P Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020