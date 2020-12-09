Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:56 IST
Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus tomorrow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

"Will be addressing the meeting of ADMM plus on the occasion of its 10th anniversary at 7.30 AM tomorrow. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region," Rajnath Singh wrote in a tweet.

Last year, Rajnath Singh attended the (ADMM-Plus) in Bangkok and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition. As part of the agenda for the ADMM Plus meeting, Singh released the Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN along with the Defence Minister of Myanmar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday. As per the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has touched 8,73,457.3 deaths were reported during the same period of time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020