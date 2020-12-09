Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

"Will be addressing the meeting of ADMM plus on the occasion of its 10th anniversary at 7.30 AM tomorrow. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region," Rajnath Singh wrote in a tweet.

Last year, Rajnath Singh attended the (ADMM-Plus) in Bangkok and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition. As part of the agenda for the ADMM Plus meeting, Singh released the Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN along with the Defence Minister of Myanmar. (ANI)