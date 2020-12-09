Left Menu
Development News Edition

After UK, Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 16, opening the possibility of Canadians starting to receive it next week.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:56 IST
After UK, Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After Uk, Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for its citizens (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Canada has approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 16, opening the possibility of Canadians starting to receive it next week. Canadian health regulator, Health Canada, said that it completed a full independent review of the data on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, The New York Times reported.

"Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place," the government department said in a statement. While Britain approved the vaccine earlier, it did so on an emergency basis and largely relied on Pfizer's analysis, the report said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive at 14 Canadian distribution centres next week. Officials said at that time that inoculations would begin as soon as regulatory approval was granted. Canada has ordered a total of 6 million doses from Pfizer.

The approval could mean that Canadians receive injections of the vaccine from the US-based company before Americans do, the New York Times reported. The first shipment of 249,000 doses to Canada will come from plants in the United States and Belgium. Two doses are required to vaccinate each person.

The Health regulator is waiting for further data from Pfizer before approving it for children. Canada has become the second country after Britain to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for its citizens. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020