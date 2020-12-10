Left Menu
Mexico's COVID-19 case tally tops 1.2 million

The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has surpassed 1.2 million, with more than 111,000 deaths, a senior health official said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has surpassed 1.2 million, with more than 111,000 deaths, a senior health official said. "To date, 1,205,229 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Mexico. This number includes 111,655 deaths," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases in the past day was 11,974, the death toll stood at 781. The authorities are studying 45,528 suspected cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 67.7 million cases of infection have already been recorded worldwide, over 1.5 million people have died. (ANI/Sputnik)

