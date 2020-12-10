Jaishankar thanks Qatar Foreign Minister for taking good care of Indian community during COVID

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for taking good care of the Indian community during COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for taking good care of the Indian community during COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed the follow up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani's recent telephonic conversation.

"Warm conversation with DPM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed the follow-up to the PM-Amir talk on December 8. Thanked him for taking good care of the Indian community during COVID. Looking forward to an early meeting with him," Jaishnakar tweeted. During the phone call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim decided to create a special task force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) into India.

Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his felicitations to the Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, according to a statement by Prime Minister's Office. While thanking Prime Minister for the greetings, the Amir had appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He had also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi for the recent Diwali festival. (ANI)

