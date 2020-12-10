Left Menu
Religious minorities face atrocities from majority community, govt in Pakistan

In another instance of violence against minority communities in Pakistan, residents of a majority community neighborhood in Joglar village, Tharparker in Sindh province attacked homes of a minority community.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In another instance of violence against minority communities in Pakistan, residents of a majority community neighborhood in Joglar village, Tharparker in Sindh province attacked homes of a minority community. "Living in the Islamic state of Pakistan as a non-Muslim is like living among hyenas. Every day brings a new tragedy and trauma," said a Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin in a tweet.

Residents of a Muslim neighborhood in Joglar village, Tharparker in the Sindh province attacked Hindu homes. Austin shared a video where some people were seen carrying axes and sticks running towards a group of Hindus who were later attacked brutally. Gunshots too were audible with vehement crying and shouting of the persons who were attacked. The video shared by Austin is a grim reminder of Pakistan's religious fanaticism. "This video is just a glimpse of our lives. Muslim neighborhood in Joglar village, Tharparker Sindh-Pakistan attacked Hindu homes injured men, women and children," the tweet read further.

Austin further threw light on the Christian community that faces violence in the country where a 12-year-old Christian girl Farha Shaheen was rescued after months of child rape in name of Islam by a 45-year-old Muslim man. "Her feet wounded by chains. She wants to go with her parents but from the first-day court rejected her appeal becoz (because her) parents are Christians," he said in a tweet.

Seeing the incident come in the limelight, netizens were quick to condemn the attack and asked international media and organisations to intervene in the grim human rights situation of Pakistan. "Pakistan yells when human rights violations occur in the rest of the world. But Pakistan human right minister is not seeing what is happening in his own country," wrote one of the users on Twitter while another user echoing a similar sentiment, demanded that the United Nations must take action.

"This is so painful to watch. Why mainstream news does not report this? Aren't there human rights organisations in Pak? Can they help these families come back to India," wrote another user. This comes after the United States has designated Pakistan as one of the Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated "systematic, ongoing, (and) egregious violations of religious freedom".

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated that Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, along with Pakistan have been designated under the Act. Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities in the hands of the Muslims and the government authorities. (ANI)

