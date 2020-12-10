Pakistan records 3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19. It also reported 56 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 8,603.

Citing the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Dunya News reported 3,138 persons tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 429,280.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported. Sindh has reported a total of 189,687 cases, Punjab 125,250, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 50,762, Balochistan 17,604, Islamabad 33,695, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 7,517 and occupied Gilgit-Baltistan 4,765. (ANI)