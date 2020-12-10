Danish experts to take part in Indian govt's green initiative

Under a new collaboration between the Innovation Centre Denmark in India and the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences on Thursday, a number of Danish experts can engage in Echo Network, an initiative of the Indian government for contributing to India's green transition. "Great news! A new agreement btw @ICDKIndia & @ATVdk Flag of Denmark will ensure that Danish experts will engage in Echo Network, initiated by the Principal Scientific Advisor to PM Modi to contribute to India's Flag of India green transition," Denmark In India wrote in a tweet.

Highlighting the ATV, the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences visit India in 2019, an official statement said, the trip of the delegation of Danish technology leaders was unequivocal. As per the delegations, if India does not succeed in its green transition, the world as such will not be able to reach a globally sustainable future. The conclusion was equally obvious, i.e. ATV, as a technical and solution-oriented think tank, should contribute to creating more and stronger ties between India and Denmark, especially in connection with the green transition. Against this background, ATV and the Danish Innovation Centre in India have made a cooperation agreement, the first step of which makes it possible to engage Danish experts in Echo Network. Echo Network is initiated by the Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister Modi, Professor K. Vijay Raghavan, it said.

"India is currently engaged in a large number of efforts regarding health, agriculture, and ecosystem sustainability that comprise government and non-government entities at all scales. What we need is to enhance the dialogue between these entities, and to align strategies in both goals and actions. We are therefore pleased to see so many organisations, including those in Denmark and other countries, join our Indian government agencies, companies, institutes, and NGOs in this unique effort to embed and engage science in society," Professor Vijay Raghavan said regarding the Danish participation in Echo Network. Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane took part in ATV's visit to India in 2019, and stressed, on that occasion, that the visit created the foundations for new and comprehensive collaborations between India and Denmark. Therefore, the Ambassador is also pleased that ATV and the Innovation Centre cooperate on engaging Danish experts in the Echo Network, the statement said.

"With the Green Strategic Partnership, India and Denmark have confirmed that our mutual road to an economic restart after COVID involves new solutions to global problems such as climate change, pollution and sustainability in general", Svane said adding, "ATV's engagement in the Echo Network under the Principal Scientific Advisor is an important step that reinforces Denmark as an active co-creator of the research agendas that will inform Indian's development in years to come. You have my full support." "The new collaboration between ATV and the Innovation Centre and our joint efforts to engage Danish experts in the Echo Network is an important step for developing closer relations between India and Denmark within the framework of the Green Strategic Partnership. ATV has a broad mandate to engage the business community, universities and the public sector, and combined with the Innovation Centre's in-depth knowledge of Indian society, we have the best possibilities for providing a strong line-up of experts who can engage in the Echo Network and involve themselves in the discussions concerning a new research agenda for India's green transition."Anders Bjarklev said, President of ATV and Denmark's Technical University and chair of the Danish Rectors' Conference.

"As part of our Science & Engineering project, ATV is engaging itself in new international partnerships and projects that our members can involve themselves in. Towards this end, we have worked closely with the Danish Innovation Centres in the US, China and India. Therefore, it is natural to take the next step and commit to the agreement with the innovation centre in India. We want to create more possibilities for our members to engage and apply their expertise to the enormous challenges that India is facing as part of the country's green transition. We are very humble about taking part in this journey as we realise that working with and in India requires a new look on existing technologies and the development of new technologies all together." Lia Leffland said, Academy Director, Danish Academy of Technical Sciences. The collaboration agreement between the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences (ATV) and the Innovation Centre Denmark in India was signed in autumn 2020, and is expected to contribute towards the successful implementation of the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, the statement added. (ANI)