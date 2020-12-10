Left Menu
India, Singapore officials hold virtual meeting, discuss bilateral relations

Senior officials from India and Singapore held virtual meeting on Thursday in which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and post COVID economic growth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:10 IST
: Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary East, Riva Ganguly Das and Stanley Loh, Second Permanent Secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Image Credit: ANI

Senior officials from India and Singapore held virtual meeting on Thursday in which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and post COVID economic growth. Riva Ganguly Da, Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs and Stanley Loh, Second Permanent Secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a virtual meeting in which they also discussed strengthening ASEAN-India engagement.

"Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das and Second Permanent Secretary of Singapore Mr Stanley Loh held a productive virtual meeting today. They discussed strengthening ASEAN - India Engagement, furthering bilateral relations and post COVID economic growth," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) on strategic security vision.

Singh said the ASEAN Defence Ministers need to continue efforts to address threats of bioterrorism and pandemic diseases. "We also need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bio-terrorism, transnational trafficking and pandemic diseases. The support of the military establishments of our respective countries to their civilian law enforcement counterparts is important," he said.

The minister pointed out that the threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber-related crimes and terrorism "remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum." (ANI)

