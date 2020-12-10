EU targets spread of terrorist content online

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will obligate internet service providers to remove online content deemed terrorist within an hour, according to a draft regulation unveiled by the European Council on Thursday. "Today, the Council Presidency and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a draft regulation on addressing the dissemination of terrorist content online," a press release read.

The EU seeks to stop terrorists from using the internet to radicalise and recruit members as well as to incite people to violence. "Competent authorities in the member states will have the power to issue removal orders to the service providers, to remove terrorist content or disable access to it in all member states," it said.

Member states will decide on penalties in case of non-compliance, while the choice of measures needed to protect services against abuse by extremists will be at the discretion of hosting service providers. EU countries agreed to bolster their common security after a string of terror attacks in 2015. Interior ministers of the 27 member states reiterated their commitment in November following a spike in terror-related violence in France, Germany and Austria. (ANI/Sputnik)