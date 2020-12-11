Biden chooses ex-NSA Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday chose veteran policy official Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council. Rice's move will elevate the profile of the Domestic Policy Council within Biden's White House, installing a high-profile and influential Biden ally at the helm of what in previous administrations has been a lower-profile council, reported CNN.

Rice is set to join a list of prominent presidential advisers, including Democrat Leon Panetta and Republican James Baker, to work in both prominent foreign policy and domestic roles. According to CNN, the domestic role is an unexpected position for Rice, but many expected her to find a position in Biden's cabinet because of her close ties to the President-elect, as well as her experience.

Rice has a long friendship with Biden, who values personal relationships, and his wife Jill, and has written that the former vice president was her "favorite unannounced visitor." The Stanford University-educated former Rhodes scholar has often been described as brilliant, but has also faced criticism for being abrasive and for running a National Security Council that didn't cooperate well with other agencies.

This comes as Biden announced a slate of new Cabinet nominees and picks for top roles in his incoming administration earlier today. (ANI)