Maryam Nawaz approaches court against seizure of father Nawaz Sharif's property

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday approached an Islamabad accountability court against the seizure of her father Nawaz Sharif's property in the Toshakhana reference.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:25 IST
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday approached an Islamabad accountability court against the seizure of her father Nawaz Sharif's property in the Toshakhana reference. Maryam filed an application in the court on behalf of her father, and after an initial hearing, Judge Syed Asghar Ali issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others to submit their response to the application by December 16, reported ARY News.

Sharif's seized house in Murree is registered in the name of his late wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the application stated, adding it was purchased before the date mentioned in the reference. According to ARY News, the house was divided among the family members after her death and a court had already given a verdict regarding the division, the application said.

Maryam pleaded with the court to set aside the order regarding the seizure of the house. On June 11, a non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz was issued by an accountability court in the Toshakhana reference.

According to the accountability bureau, Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from the Toshakana by paying 15 per cent of the cars' price. The bureau further alleged that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani facilitated former President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz in this regard.

Zardari had paid only 15 per cent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts, according to NAB. He also received the cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE when he was president and used them for his personal use instead of depositing them in the treasury, the anti-graft body had alleged. The Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to the head of the state remains the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything. (ANI)

