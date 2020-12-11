Left Menu
Anne Frank memorial in Idaho vandalized with swastikas

A memorial dedicated to Anne Frank was desecrated with stickers showing swastikas.

ANI | Boise (Idaho) | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:38 IST
Anne frank memorial vandalised in Idaho, US [Photo/Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Facebook]. Image Credit: ANI

A memorial dedicated to Anne Frank was desecrated with stickers showing swastikas. CNN reported that the museum which is managed by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was vandalised on Tuesday (local time), with swastika signs reading, "We are everywhere."

"These stickers were plastered throughout the Memorial yesterday. I fear for what is happening to our community, the organisation's post on Facebook. "Frankly, it's a sad day," Wassmuth Center Executive Director Dan Prinzing told CNN and added, "The Memorial is located in the heart of the capital city; we are the heart of the city. Such a blatant act of hate, directed in such a fashion, emboldened to occur, is just sad. We also recognize that now we must fundraise to add a security system in the Memorial."

According to the US media, the memorial includes a life-size bronze statue of the teenager depicting her holding her diary 'peering out the window of the secret annex' in which she and her family spent over 700 days hiding from the Nazis before they were found and sent to concentration camps in 1944. The executive director said that 'luckily' there was no damage done to the memorial and added that extra cleaning was required to remove the sticky residue.

However, the police did not comment on the incident. "The Memorial was funded by individuals, businesses and foundations to be a physical statement of our shared values; we recognize today that one of those values is that we must stand up to confront hate," Prinzing added. (ANI)

