Australia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Australia reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 28,000, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health on Thursday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 28,000, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health on Thursday. Meanwhile, with no new death reported, the country's death toll remains at 908, according to the department's data.

A total of 25,462 patients have recovered, an estimate of 47 cases are still active, shows the update. For the last 7 days, only one of the total 63 cases reported nationwide was acquired locally. (ANI/Xinhua)

